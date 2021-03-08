Bitcoinus (BITS) Trading 24.9% Higher Over Last Week

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded up 66.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last week, Bitcoinus has traded up 24.9% against the US dollar. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $17,388.88 and $455.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoinus token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,739.30 or 0.99795037 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00037031 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00012074 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00074807 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000270 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003918 BTC.

Bitcoinus Token Profile

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

