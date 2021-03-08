Bitcoinus Market Cap Reaches $10,432.23 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 40% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 8th. In the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Bitcoinus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $10,432.23 and approximately $437.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,751.84 or 1.00115777 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00036243 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00012739 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00077183 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000266 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Bitcoinus Token Profile

Bitcoinus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

