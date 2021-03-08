BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Market Capitalization Tops $2.47 Million

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 15% higher against the US dollar. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $28,239.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.99 or 0.00249599 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00100732 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00056901 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 36.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000055 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,357,497,575 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

