BitcoinZ Reaches Market Cap of $2.76 Million (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded up 27% against the US dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $2.76 million and approximately $30,851.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.47 or 0.00239034 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.34 or 0.00094791 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00056039 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 128% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000056 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,357,497,575 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

