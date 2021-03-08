BitGreen (BITG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,313.00

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. BitGreen has a market cap of $4.61 million and approximately $4,313.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitGreen coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000750 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BitGreen has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00064561 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.44 or 0.00286259 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000327 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00009896 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00012164 BTC.

BitGreen (CRYPTO:BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

