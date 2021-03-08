BitMax Token (BTMX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $488.72 Million

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 8th. During the last week, BitMax Token has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. BitMax Token has a market cap of $488.72 million and $4.37 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitMax Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001419 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00060680 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $427.14 or 0.00819200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00009603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00025607 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00061380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00029867 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00041275 BTC.

BitMax Token Token Profile

BitMax Token (CRYPTO:BTMX) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for BitMax Token is bitmax.io . The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BitMax Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitMax Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitMax Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

