Bitradio (BRO) Hits One Day Volume of $24.00

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Bitradio has a market cap of $55,000.56 and approximately $24.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitradio has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,769,149 coins and its circulating supply is 9,769,144 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

