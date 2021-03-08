BitTorrent Hits 1-Day Volume of $222.15 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $1.23 billion and $222.15 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00018366 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000102 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007543 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00008630 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006331 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001534 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 989,954,364,565 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.