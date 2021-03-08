Bitzeny (ZNY) Hits Market Capitalization of $121,268.89

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. During the last week, Bitzeny has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. Bitzeny has a market capitalization of $121,268.89 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.33 or 0.00367226 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000110 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000368 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000598 BTC.

About Bitzeny

Bitzeny is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

