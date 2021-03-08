Bitzeny (ZNY) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitzeny has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bitzeny has a market capitalization of $113,827.98 and $1.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bitzeny

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

