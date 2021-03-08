BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,434,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.39% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $132,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after buying an additional 68,138 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,930,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 366,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after buying an additional 24,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,876,000. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BJRI shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

In other news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 11,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $668,419.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Gregory Levin sold 16,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $958,741.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,901.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,945 shares of company stock valued at $3,193,675. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $56.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.54, a PEG ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $60.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.24.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

