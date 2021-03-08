BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BJRI. Barclays upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.36.

BJRI opened at $56.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.76 and a 200 day moving average of $38.24. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $60.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.54, a PEG ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $1,155,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $1,532,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 554.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after purchasing an additional 218,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 11,951 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $668,419.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 10,000 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $505,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,945 shares of company stock worth $3,193,675 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

