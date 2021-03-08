BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Trading Up 5.2% After Analyst Upgrade

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)’s stock price rose 5.2% during trading on Monday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $70.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. BJ’s Restaurants traded as high as $60.49 and last traded at $59.92. Approximately 555,496 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 319,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.97.

BJRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. BJ’s Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.36.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $505,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alex Puchner sold 8,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $469,823.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,446.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,945 shares of company stock worth $3,193,675. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 102.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

