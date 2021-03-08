BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s FY2025 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BJ. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. MKM Partners increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.09.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $39.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day moving average is $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $50.18.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,774,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,844,000 after buying an additional 1,869,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,948,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,553,000 after buying an additional 1,699,586 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $53,270,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 24.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,182,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,018,000 after buying an additional 1,203,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 705.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,102,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,826,000 after buying an additional 965,952 shares in the last quarter.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 21,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $900,067.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 28,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $1,381,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,191,954.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,394 shares of company stock worth $5,598,494 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

