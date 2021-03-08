BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Shares Up 8.9%

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI)’s share price traded up 8.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.93 and last traded at $4.89. 114,065 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 249% from the average session volume of 32,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of BK Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get BK Technologies alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.18 million, a PE ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 1.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BK Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 705,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,583 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.64% of BK Technologies worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BK Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI)

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for BK Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BK Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.