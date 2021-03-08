BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Shares Up 8.9%

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI)’s share price traded up 8.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.93 and last traded at $4.89. 114,065 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 249% from the average session volume of 32,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of BK Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.18 million, a PE ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 1.30.
BK Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI)
BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.
