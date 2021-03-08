Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) will post $0.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.57. Blackbaud reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $242.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.41 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. Blackbaud’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

BLKB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Blackbaud has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $69.28 on Monday. Blackbaud has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 147.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $1,645,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,970,979.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joyce Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $143,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,180.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,665. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth about $271,019,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 1,027.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 29,827 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 20,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 579,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

