Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Blackbaud worth $11,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Blackbaud by 4.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,546,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,363,000 after purchasing an additional 69,868 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Blackbaud by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,280,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,707,000 after purchasing an additional 389,785 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Blackbaud by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 579,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Blackbaud by 230.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Blackbaud by 7.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 350,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,592,000 after purchasing an additional 23,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $570,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,946.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $1,645,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,970,979.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,665. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Shares of BLKB opened at $69.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.46. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $242.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

