BlackCoin (BLK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.63 Million

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 50% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. In the last week, BlackCoin has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $4.63 million and $181,054.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0765 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00011649 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 48% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000271 BTC.

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,528,758 coins. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

