BlackCoin (BLK) Hits One Day Volume of $84,522.00

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 30.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $3.79 million and approximately $84,522.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BlackCoin has traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0626 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00012261 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000053 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000360 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,527,630 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

