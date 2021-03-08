BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Stock Price Up 5.1%

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) shares rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.48. Approximately 570,181 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 384,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.80. The company has a market cap of $259.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. BlackRock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 160.86% and a positive return on equity of 10.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 67.80%.

In other BlackRock Capital Investment news, Director Maureen K. Usifer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,539.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Nik Singhal bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 73,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,671.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,747,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,544 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 13,901.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,671,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 3,645,576 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,393,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after buying an additional 1,407,594 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 5.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,212,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 67,792 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 103.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 726,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 369,074 shares during the period. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKCC)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

