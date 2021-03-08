BlackRock Inc. Acquires 374,025 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,621,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.36% of United Natural Foods worth $137,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in United Natural Foods by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 55,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in United Natural Foods by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after buying an additional 20,732 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in United Natural Foods by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in United Natural Foods by 244.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 93,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 66,600 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

UNFI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.80.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $31.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.44. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.