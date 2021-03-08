BlackRock Inc. Acquires 47,297 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,563,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,297 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 13.07% of StoneX Group worth $148,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in StoneX Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the fourth quarter valued at $549,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the fourth quarter valued at $538,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 382.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 39,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

SNEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on StoneX Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

StoneX Group stock opened at $61.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.21. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $65.44.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Research analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 1,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $108,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,170 shares in the company, valued at $20,290,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Henry Stevens acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.19 per share, for a total transaction of $159,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,140. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,057 shares of company stock worth $1,536,796 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

