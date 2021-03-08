BlackRock Inc. Acquires 84,064 Shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,640,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 84,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.72% of Neenah worth $146,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,840,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,981,000 after buying an additional 115,655 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Neenah by 5.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,019,000 after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Neenah by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 262,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after purchasing an additional 115,834 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Neenah by 148.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 45,187 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Neenah by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 49,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 31,213 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NP stock opened at $57.97 on Monday. Neenah, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.44 and a twelve month high of $61.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $976.04 million, a PE ratio of -92.02 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.15.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.37. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 1.28%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio is 54.18%.

Separately, Sidoti lowered Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

