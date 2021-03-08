BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,347,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707,174 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.55% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $137,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $27.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

SEAS stock opened at $49.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.59. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $50.93.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $503,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 210,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,174.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $951,817 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

