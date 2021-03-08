BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,282,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 13.77% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $140,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRHC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 240.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 26.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 750,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,597,000 after purchasing an additional 158,605 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 0.5% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 85,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 99,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the period.

In related news, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $44,774.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,518,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 6,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $241,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,327 in the last three months. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC opened at $34.50 on Monday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.21. The company has a market capitalization of $851.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.36.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. Its proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. The company offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

