BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,017,530 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,864,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017,530 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.53% of The Chefs’ Warehouse worth $150,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,082,000. North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,640,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 407,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after buying an additional 187,500 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth about $1,686,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 149.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 109,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 65,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

CHEF opened at $31.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.66. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $33.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.77 and a beta of 2.46.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $281.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHEF. BTIG Research upped their price objective on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Chefs’ Warehouse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

