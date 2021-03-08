BlackRock Inc. Buys 6,127 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,706,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.00% of Spectrum Brands worth $134,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,213,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,341,000 after acquiring an additional 124,739 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,441,000. Moerus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 585,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 14,671.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 546,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 543,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $41,076,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Shares of SPB stock opened at $81.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $85.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.36. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

SPB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.78.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.