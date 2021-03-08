BlackRock Inc. Buys 86,154 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,373,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,154 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.12% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $139,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $703,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $120.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.45. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.62 and a 1-year high of $146.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.07 and a beta of 2.07.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.89). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $474,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total value of $835,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,026,214 shares of company stock valued at $120,614,915. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KRTX shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.64.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

