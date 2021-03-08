BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,621,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,167 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $132,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 209.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period.

FLOT stock opened at $50.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.74. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.