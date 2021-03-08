BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,761,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318,919 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.83% of Sonos worth $134,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the third quarter worth $28,414,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after acquiring an additional 672,359 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 826,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after acquiring an additional 549,522 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,351,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,827,000. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SONO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sonos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other Sonos news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 76,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $1,931,664.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,134.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 426,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $15,352,558.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 600,639 shares of company stock worth $19,923,896 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONO opened at $37.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -151.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.50.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

