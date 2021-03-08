BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,934,687 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,876 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.25% of First Merchants worth $147,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in First Merchants by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter valued at $151,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Merchants in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

FRME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens raised First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James raised shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

First Merchants stock opened at $45.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.32. First Merchants Co. has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $46.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

In related news, Director William L. Hoy sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $195,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

