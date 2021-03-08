BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 250.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,432,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,454,306 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.67% of Kingsoft Cloud worth $149,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter worth $187,581,000. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,863,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,866,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,644,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 425,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,572,000 after purchasing an additional 209,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KC opened at $52.33 on Monday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $74.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.90.

KC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

