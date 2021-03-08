BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.40% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $136,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 35.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,966,000 after buying an additional 10,126 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,172,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 51,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 13,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Morgan W. Davis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,133.28, for a total transaction of $1,699,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,713,789.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WTM opened at $1,171.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 0.58. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $629.21 and a 1 year high of $1,267.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,109.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $966.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

