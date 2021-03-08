BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,991,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 819,666 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 17.11% of Oceaneering International worth $135,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OII. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 353.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 965,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 752,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 413.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 542,652 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 158.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 636,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 390,141 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,271,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 461,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 233,886 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OII. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Oceaneering International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.98.

In other news, Director T Jay Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,967.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OII stock opened at $14.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $14.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 3.60.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 37.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

Recommended Story: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.