BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,628,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.62% of OPKO Health worth $148,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 10,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,841,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,633,000. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,385,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $14,638,896.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPK opened at $4.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $6.47.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.