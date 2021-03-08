BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,682,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,042 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.76% of Sonic Automotive worth $142,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,191,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,946,000 after purchasing an additional 358,269 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 248.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,384,000 after purchasing an additional 290,062 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,952,000. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. now owns 322,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,943,000 after purchasing an additional 139,111 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 382,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,360,000 after purchasing an additional 124,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

SAH stock opened at $47.80 on Monday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $49.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 2.58.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sonic Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

