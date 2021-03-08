BlackRock Inc. Has $132.18 Million Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 117.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,453,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,326,025 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $132,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 63,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 25,952 shares during the period.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

BATS ICF opened at $54.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.84 and its 200-day moving average is $54.00. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.