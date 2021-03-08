BlackRock Inc. Has $134.44 Million Stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,902,693 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,904 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.20% of NovaGold Resources worth $134,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 30,799 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 50.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 123,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $1,279,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NovaGold Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $8.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 63.25 and a current ratio of 63.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.58. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.70 and a beta of 0.64. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $12.85.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

