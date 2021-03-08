BlackRock Inc. Has $137.31 Million Stock Position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,757,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109,715 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 16.86% of Hawaiian worth $137,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Hawaiian by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 126,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hawaiian by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Hawaiian by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

HA stock opened at $26.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.73. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.52.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($3.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.49) by ($0.22). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $149.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -11.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Theodoros Panagiotoulias sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $66,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

