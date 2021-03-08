BlackRock Inc. Has $138.64 Million Stake in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,102,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 85,882 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.03% of Inogen worth $138,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 205.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,806 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 2.0% in the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 40,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $975,120.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,852.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 11,017 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $514,714.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,692.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,595 shares of company stock worth $4,197,350. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Inogen stock opened at $47.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.11. Inogen, Inc. has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $56.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -531.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Friday, November 13th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Inogen from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

