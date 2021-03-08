BlackRock Inc. Has $138.83 Million Stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,291,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 435,251 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.39% of Lantheus worth $138,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lantheus by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Lantheus by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Lantheus by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 59,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lantheus by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LNTH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Lantheus stock opened at $19.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $20.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 15,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,220. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

