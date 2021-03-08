BlackRock Inc. Has $139.04 Million Position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,512,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975,677 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.29% of Revolution Medicines worth $139,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 308.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,070,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,267,000 after purchasing an additional 808,613 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the third quarter worth about $12,539,000. Boxer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 11.8% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 3,309,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,162,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 43.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,111,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,741,000 after buying an additional 337,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 171.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after buying an additional 167,008 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

RVMD stock opened at $45.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.66. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $56.18.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 191.17% and a negative return on equity of 32.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 15,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara Weber sold 5,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $251,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,336 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,970.

RVMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

Revolution Medicines Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.