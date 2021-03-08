BlackRock Inc. Has $141.93 Million Stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,840,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,282 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.75% of USANA Health Sciences worth $141,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 7.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $101.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.66 and a 200-day moving average of $80.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.01 and a 52-week high of $102.58.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.71 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $361,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy E. Wood sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $79,730.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,914 shares of company stock valued at $4,213,869 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

