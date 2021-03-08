BlackRock Inc. Has $147.52 Million Stock Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,628,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.55% of Genmab A/S worth $147,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Genmab A/S by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 373,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,170,000 after acquiring an additional 28,387 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Genmab A/S by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 719,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,263,000 after buying an additional 353,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GMAB shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.63.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $31.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $44.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.16.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 50.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.