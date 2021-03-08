BlackRock Inc. Has $148.58 Million Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,044,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,044,534 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.15% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $148,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $63,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 220,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 49,114 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 15,873 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 6,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 221,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.17, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.46. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $12.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.57.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 240.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 505,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $4,646,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,164.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $3,507,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,375,000 shares of company stock worth $13,216,710 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.17.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

