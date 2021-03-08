BlackRock Inc. Has $149.05 Million Stock Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,118,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.28% of Axcelis Technologies worth $149,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 6,863.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $37.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $41.20.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.74 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 21,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $874,781.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur L. George, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $370,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,860.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,790. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

