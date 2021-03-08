BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,088,855 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.98% of Orthofix Medical worth $132,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,134 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

NASDAQ OFIX opened at $45.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $48.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.41 million, a PE ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.54 and its 200 day moving average is $37.24.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. Orthofix Medical had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 5.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.