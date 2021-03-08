BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,406,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,493 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 16.91% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $143,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENTA. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 518.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $51.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.26 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.39. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $58.59.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.33. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $273,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,975.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

