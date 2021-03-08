BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,088,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.01% of Heartland Express worth $146,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HTLD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Heartland Express by 18,295.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Heartland Express during the third quarter valued at about $194,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Heartland Express in the third quarter valued at about $199,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Heartland Express by 216.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 57.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HTLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $19.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.09. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.54.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.43 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.