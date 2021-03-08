BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,273,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,228 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.12% of Lazard worth $138,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Lazard in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in Lazard in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Lazard by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Lazard in the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LAZ. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Lazard in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lazard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $40.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.66. Lazard Ltd has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $46.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.01 and its 200 day moving average is $37.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $898.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.89 million. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.32%.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

